Nigeria winger Chukwueze on target as Villarreal defeat Borussia Dortmund

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to score and help Villarreal defeat Borrusia Dortmund 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The 23-year-old has missed the opening two pre-season matches but was introduced in the 60th minute as the Yellow Submarine cruised to victory courtesy of his goal and that of Gerard Moreno at CASHPOINT Arena in Austria.

Heading into the fixture, Chukwueze had missed the 1-1 draw against Sporting at Estadio Algarve and the 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion.

Against Dortmund, manager Unai Emery once again did not start the Super Eagle, but they looked the bright side from the onset as they should have taken the lead in the 12th minute when Francis Coquelin's glancing header hit the woodwork and bounced out for a goal-kick.

In the 34th minute, Coquelin combined well with Alex Baena before setting up Moreno, but his decision to hold onto the ball despite being in a position to score, saw Dortmund's Thomas Meunier clear the danger.

However, Villarreal took the lead in the 45th minute when Moreno scored from a left-footed effort which beat keeper Alexander Meyer. In the second period, Villarreal continued to attack Dortmund but they had to wait until the 67th minute to double their lead.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 60th minute and with only seven minutes on the pitch, he scored the second after finishing off a cross from Etienne Capoue.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia was not used in the fixture. Villarreal will next face Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday, before they travel to England to face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on June 30.

They will also face Fulham and Inter Milan before they kick off their La Liga season with an away game against Rayo Valladolid at Jose Zorrilla on August 13.