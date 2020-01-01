‘Nigeria want to win both games’ – Rohr sets Sierra Leone target

The German tactician has set his sights on defeating the Leone Stars over two legs towards securing an early ticket to Cameroon 2022

coach Gernot Rohr has stated his team’s double-header qualifiers are must-win games, to shift attention to World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group L with six points, having defeated Benin Republic and Lesotho in their opening two games.

Victory for the three-time African kings in Benin City and a draw in the return leg at least will send them through to the biennial football showpiece billed for .

As his team continues to intensify preparations for the game against John Keister’s side, the German tactician also disclosed that his team would not underestimate the visitors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“We do not in any way underrate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches,” Rohr was quoted in a statement made available by the NFF.

“We want to win both games so we can have the ticket and be able to be little more relaxed for the final games.

“You know that next year, we also have the World Cup qualifiers to focus on. It is better to get the Africa Cup of Nations job behind us now.

“I am excited by the spirit of the players and their sense of dedication and commitment. We have not played a competitive match in a year, but they look very ready and good to go. Our mission is six points in these two matches.”

After a sluggish start to the qualifying series which saw them draw Lesotho and lose to Benin Republic, the West Africans sit at the base of the group. And to stand a chance of making their third appearance in the finals, they must shock the Super Eagles in both fixtures.

Meanwhile, Kenyan referee Peter Kamaku will be in charge of the encounter. His compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Tony Mudanyi Kidiya and Anthony Juma Ogwayo are assistant one, assistant two and fourth official respectively.

Solomon Gebreselassie Abebe from Ethiopia will be the match commissioner while Attama Ibrahim Boureima from Niger Republic will be the referee's assessor.