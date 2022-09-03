Nigeria vs Ghana: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Anything short of a convincing victory for the Super Eagles could see them miss out on Chan 2023

Nigeria are in dire need of victory against Ghana in the second leg of Western Zone B’s qualifier for the 2023 African Nations Championship.



Second half strikes from Daniel Barnieh and Seidu Suraj condemned the Super Eagles to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg in Cape Coast.

With this, Salisu Yusuf’s men know that anything short of a commanding win will see them miss out on a place for the seventh edition of the biennial African football showpiece.

Reports from the Nigeria camp in Abuja reveal that the players are very fit and are in high spirits for the make-or-break fixture at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Game Nigeria vs Ghana Date Saturday, September 3 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will neither be shown live on TV nor will it be streamed live.

Nigeria & Ghana TV channels Online stream - -

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles) Defenders Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United) Midfielders Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United) Forwards Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)

Potential Nigeria XI: Adewale, Olusesi, Duru, Nosiru, Adegbite, Gbadebo, Onoja, Akuneto, Adamu, Okpe, Bello

Position Ghana squad Goalkeepers Stephen Kwaku, Danlad, Ibrahim, Abdulai Iddrisu Defenders Vincent Atingah, Maxwell Arthur, Augustine Randolf, Michael Ampadu, Denis Korsah, Imoro Ibrahim, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Samuel Osei Kuffour Midfielders Evans Osei Wusu, Jonah Attuquaye, Amos Acheampong, Gladson Awakom Suraj Seidu, Kassim Razak, Dominic Nsobila, Henry Ansu Forwards Kelvin Matthew Andoh, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Potential Ghana XI: Kwaku, Atingah, Ampadu, Ibrahim, Kuffour, Wusu, Acheampong, Seidu, Ansu, Andoh, Quaye



Match Preview

Ghana boast a superior first-leg advantage, but they know the battle is not won yet. And as such, they must avoid any slip up in Abuja.

The Black Galaxies are two-time runners-up at Chan and their target is to emerge as African champions in Algeria. Notwithstanding, they must scale the hurdle posed by their archrivals Nigeria.

After a solid first-half performance at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Salisu Yusuf’s men failed to sustain the tempo and consequently leaked two goals in the second 45 minutes.



Their chances of qualifying for the seventh African showpiece look slim, nevertheless, assistant coach Kennedy Boboye believes his men are up to the task.

“There is not cause for alarm and we are surely going to put smiles on the face of Nigeria,” the former Plateau United coach told GOAL.

“All mistakes have been corrected and with luck on our side, we will get the job done in Abuja.”

Resonating this optimism is former Nigeria international Sunday Abe who expects Nigeria to come good having learnt ‘harsh lessons’ from Annor Walker’s men.

“The first half looked good for the Super Eagles until they conceded two goals in the second half. That can be very disappointing but that is football,” Abe told GOAL.

“At this stage, all they need is motivation and support from Nigerians so that they can do well in the second leg in Abuja. Having said this, I think it is too early to write their chances of qualifying off.

“Ghana looked better prepared for that encounter because of the quality of opposition they played before taking on Nigeria. You would also recall they played 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly match.

“That been established, I am still very optimistic that Salisu Yusuf’s men will get the job done in Abuja as they have learnt a very harsh lesson from the Ghanaians."