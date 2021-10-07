Nigeria vs Central African Republic: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

The Central African Republic come up against Nigeria as the race towards qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup continues on Thursday.

Victories over Liberia and Cape Verde have seen the Super Eagles lead Group C with six points, while Liberia occupy second position with just six points.

Against the Wild Beasts, they would be hoping to secure maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for a seventh tournament.

Although they are massive underdogs heading into this crunch tie, Raoul Savoy’s men would be hoping to upset the three-time African kings at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Nevertheless, this could be a near-impossible task having in mind that they have failed to win any of their last nine matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Their last victory was against Botswana on June 2, 2012. In that fixture, they subdued the Zebras 2-0 at the Stade Barthelemy Boganda courtesy of Foxi Kethevoama’s second-half double.

Game Nigeria vs Central African Republic Date Thursday, October 10 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NTA and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NTA, SuperSport NFF TV

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Uzoho; Akpeyi; Okoye Defenders Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Aina, Collins, Akpoguma, Balogun, Omeruo, Awaziem Midfielders Bonke, Aribo, Onyeka, Simon, Chidera, Kalu Forwards Onuachu, Awoniyi, Musa, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Ekong, Balogun, Aina, Collins, Bonke, Aribo, Kalu, Simon, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Position Central African Republic squad Goalkeepers Samolah, Biandao, Manda-Dansia Defenders Ngam Ngam, Yangao, Keita, Ndobe, Dambakizi, Zarabaud, Ban, Guinari Midfielders Ndokomandji, Toropite, Gorrier, Ngoma, Dertin, Gaopandia, Niamathe Forwards Damona, Mokonou, M'Vondo, Kookolo, Urie, Tattevin, Namnganda

Potential CAR XI: Samolah, Ngam Ngam, Ndobe, Ndokomandji, Yangao, Guinari, Toropite, Urie, Niamathe, M'Vondo, Namnganda



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.12 favourites to win with Betking. Liberia's chances of winning are rated at 18.00 and a draw is available at 7.70.



Match Preview

Coach Raoul Savoy is aware of the quality in the Super Eagles squad, however, he hopes his team puts up a good fight.

His squad is majorly made up of players plying their trades in the Central African Republic top-flight, except for a few like Gisbert Zarambaud (Jura Sud) and Arnaud Tattevin (Paris).

“We are looking forward to the game against Nigeria and this fixture will be our biggest game in recent time,” the Spanish-Swiss tactician told media.

“The Super Eagles players are big names who play in top European teams, but we will try as much as possible to put up a good fight and hope for the best.”

This is the first time both countries will be squaring up against one another at international level.

Despite missing key players like Wilfred Ndidi, Terem Moffi and Alex Iwobi, Gernot Rohr boasts a strong squad that can deliver in Lagos.

For former Nigeria star Garba Lawal, these absences are not an excuse for the 2013 African kings.

"There are no easy games anymore but still, the players have no excuse not to beat them. Individually or collectively, we are better than the Central African Republic," Lawal told Goal.

"Nigeria is bigger than one player, whether we have injuries or not, time will tell that it's not about that. Some managers always have plan B, if ABC are not there then DEF can fill their spots.

"The most important thing is for them to win the game which they know better than you and I. Even if it is a home-based Eagles playing, they have no excuse not to beat Central African Republic."