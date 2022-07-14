Nigeria vs Cameroon: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

The Super Falcons must overcome the Central Africans to book a place in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s expedition towards a tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations diadem continues with a quarter-final showdown against Cameroon.

While the Super Falcons qualified for the knockout round with two wins from three matches, the Indomitable Lionesses finished as Group B winners undefeated.

Regardless, a semi-final place, as well as a ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, is the bone of contention when they lock horns in a showdown that promises to be thrilling at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

Game Nigeria vs Cameroon Date Thursday, July 14 Time 18:00 (WAT)

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ajibade, Onumonu, Kanu, Payne

Position Cameroon squad Goalkeepers Alang Ayangma Pauline Charlotte-FC Ebolowa (Cameroon), Bawou Ange Gabrielle - Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Regine Flore Enyegue -Canon FF (Cameroon) Defenders Doudou Ousmanou - Amazone FAP (Cameroon), Nguiadem Kamdem Annecy - FC Okzhetpes (Kazakhstan), Éliane Mambo Lamo - Jinelux Juan Grande (Spain), Marie Aurèle Awona - Napoli (Italy), Easther Mayi Kith - Stade Reims (France), Falone Meffometou - Fleury 91 (France), Estelle Laura Johnson - Gotham FC (USA), Ndzana Colette Fegue - Dinamo Minsk (Belarus), Mbengono Catherine - FC Okzhetpes (Kazakhstan) Midfielders Brigitte Omboudou - Rivers Angels (Nigeria), Fatima Kome - AJS Soyaux (France), Monique Ngock - Eclair FF (Cameroon), Grâce Yango - FC Fleury 91 (France), Geneviève Ngo Mbeleck - Maccabi Kyriat (Israël), Dabda Claudia - Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) Forwards Flora Kameni - Louves Minproff (Cameroon), Kevine Ossol -AS AWA FC (Cameroon), Rose Bella - Trabzonspor (Turkey), Doly Wabeua Diane - Trabzonspor (Turkey), Nchout Njoya Ajara - Inter Milan (Italy), Ewodo Tatiana_Enlsey (Russia), Aboudi Onguene - CSKA Moscow (Russia), Michaela Batya Bisi Abam - Houston Dash (USA)

Potential Cameroon XI: Bawou, Johnson, Awona, Meffometou, Yango, No Mbeleck, Ndzana, Ngock, Nchout, Onguene, Abam



Match Preview

Thursday’s encounter at the Stade Mohammed V will be the 15th match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons boast a staggering 14 wins with the Indomitable Lionesses having the upper hand over the West Africans once.

Having this in mind, Gabriel Zabo’s women would go all out to end the dominance of the reigning African champions in Casablanca.



In her preview, former captain Christine Manie believes her side can silence the Nigerians having achieved that in the third-place match at Wafcon 2012.

“It's more than a rivalry, it's a challenge for me. I played against the Super Falcons and lost two finals,” the former CFF Olimpia Cluj defender told the Caf website.

“It's a challenge that all the players want to play, whether it's on the side of Nigeria or Cameroon. This is one of the big games of these quarter-finals.

“We have already beaten Nigeria (at Wafcon 2012), we can do it again.”

Coach Randy Waldrum will be counting on in-form Rasheedat Ajibade to wreak havoc against the Central Africans.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been directly involved in four of Nigeria’s seven goals in Morocco, scoring two and registering two assists.

Indeed, no player has been involved in more Wafcon 2022 goals for the West Africans than the former FC Robo star.

Four-time runners-up Cameroon are lifted by the fact that they are unbeaten in their four matches in the competition, whereas Nigeria suffered one defeat from the same number of outings – the loss coming against South Africa in their opening Wafcon 2022 fixture.