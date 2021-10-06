Nigeria v CAR: Midfield absences limit Rohr's tactical range

The absence of his most trusted midfield trio severely hamstrings Gernot Rohr, and guarantees a lack of excitement against Les Fauves

The somewhat unfortunate upshot of being bequeathed a qualifying group with such little real jeopardy is that all the intrigue has to be self-generated. It all just boils down to your own performance, and all that both goes into and comes out of it.

Nigeria, with six points in the bank and a double-header to come this week against Central African Republic, are in no actual danger of failing to advance to the playoff round of 2022 World Cup qualifying. In truth, the expectation from most quarters is that, by Monday, the ticket would have already been punched, and then all attention will turn to the pots.

As such, there is very little to be gleaned from the results themselves.

Last month’s pair of wins over Liberia and Cape Verde did not have huge staying power, either in the mind or in the arena of public discourse. There will, however, be a lot said of the manner of them, and what that might suggest ahead of what comes later.

Which is just as well, because October’s international window allows a glimpse into Gernot Rohr’s ability to think on his feet and absorb shocks to the system.

For the second match in a row, Rohr will have to prosecute a game without the England-based trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi.

All have niggles of varying severity; in the case of Watford’s Etebo, the prognosis is that he will miss January’s Africa Cup of Nations entirely.

Interestingly, at the last Afcon, it was these three who made up the German’s first-choice midfield selection, with Iwobi playing as the most advanced behind the striker Odion Ighalo and the other two minding the shop in front of the back four.

Who will Nigeria miss most against the Central African Republic? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) October 6, 2021

Since then, the addition of Joe Aribo has swelled the pool slightly, but invariably at least two of those three have started 12 of Nigeria’s last 15 competitive matches going all the way to the second group match at the 2019 Afcon. Being without them is a big deal even if only taking into account the cohesion that has forged over the ensuing two years.

However, it does present a concern in an altogether more pressing, present way.

The last couple of matches have seen Rohr employ a slight tactical reconfiguration.

The form of Kelechi Iheanacho and, to a lesser degree, the continued unavailability of Samuel Chukwueze, has seen the Super Eagles line up in more of a 4-4-2, with Iwobi playing a narrow role on one of the flanks. Iheanacho has licence to drop off the front and collect the ball in pockets of space, but he is very much a striker still.

The consequence of playing that system is immediately apparent: with only two players in the heart of midfield, control is difficult to achieve both in possession and out-of-possession phases.

However, the presence of Ndidi, the human midfield Hoover, just about made the compromise workable: his energy and mobility meaning he could cover vast amounts of space all by himself, keeping the team from being more exposed than it would ordinarily be.

Without Ndidi, Nigeria have lacked stability in this shape. Against Sierra Leone in Benin, the Super Eagles frittered away a four-goal lead in a disastrous capitulation, and away at Cape Verde last time out there was rarely ever control despite a 2-1 win that owed a lot to good fortune.

In spite of this, it is almost certain Rohr will deploy that system again against Central African Republic. This statement is backed neither by telepathy or prophetic powers of prognostication, but by the absence of Iwobi.

While Ndidi is arguably Nigeria’s most irreplaceable player, he does at least have rough, less accomplished analogues available for selection in his stead.

Iwobi, on the other hand, may not be quite so pivotal, but there really is no one of the same profile within the squad. The Everton man is the only player available who is capable of playing as a no.10 in a 4-2-3-1. His absence therefore significantly hamstrings Rohr, and limits the range of possible solutions.

Article continues below

Ninety places separate Nigeria from their opponents this week in Fifa’s latest world rankings, so naturally the Super Eagles will expect to win anyway.

Any less would be inexcusable, regardless of the identities of the wounded. However, knowing the impact those absences are likely to have, it is impossible to look forward to any of it with real excitement.

The win(s), when secured, will be done with the perfunctory efficiency of the typical Rohr performance: officious in a clerical sort of way, but with little within that can be learned from.