Nigeria striker Umotong leads Brighton past Aston Villa in Women's FA Cup

The forward got a goal as her English team defeated the home side to reach the next stage of the competition

Ini Umotong inspired to a 3-2 hard-fought win over in Sunday's English Women's fourth-round clash.

After a 2-1 loss at a week ago, Brighton took a 12th-minute lead through Umotong from the penalty spot in the keenly contested encounter inside Trevor Brown Memorial Ground.

However, the visitors' celebration was cut short when Aston Villa levelled matters two minutes later through Mel Johnson.

Amanda Nilden and Aileen Whelan ignited Brighton’s comeback as they scored to hand the visitors a comfortable 3-0 lead before the break.

Article continues below

In the second half, the Championship outfit pulled two goals back but the Women's team held on late to seal a place in the next round of the competition.

Thanks to this result, Hope Powell's ladies are through to the fifth round of the tournament – there, they feature on Monday's draw.

striker Umotong, who was in action for the duration, has now scored five goals in 14 matches in all competitions for the English top-flight side.