Nigeria striker Osimhen opens the scoring as Napoli thrash Genoa to send them to Serie B

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring as Napoli condemned Genoa to Serie B following a 3-0 victory in their penultimate match of the 2021-22 Serie A season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

The Nigerian international showed his prowess in the air once more when he headed in, inside the left post after 32 minutes, connecting well with Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s beautiful lofted cross into the box for Napoli’s first and his fifth straight home goal.

Osimhen had tormented the Genoa defence with his movement and physicality, missing a number of half chances before he took advantage with a free header after being left unmarked in the box.

After the break, Napoli maintained the pressure and got the chance to extend their lead after a handball in the Genoa box but Lorenzo Insigne failed to score the resultant penalty as his effort hit the post.

Di Lorenzo thought he had made amends when he scored from a rebound as the ball came into his path but the referee noticed an infringement during the penalty and ordered it to be retaken.

Insigne, who has now missed five penalties from 14 this season, got a second bite of the cherry and made no mistakes this time, putting the ball into the left side of the goal past the outstretched arm of Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Stanislav Lobotka made it 3-0 for Napoli after weaving his way past his markers before unleashing a magnificent effort from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

Osimhen, who had a quiet second half, ended the game with a pass completion rate of 85 percent after managing three shots while winning two aerial duels.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored 18 goals across all competitions in his second campaign at Napoli, although the tally could have been more if his season had not been disrupted by injuries.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Cameroon international midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were also involved from the start for Napoli with the former completing the game while the latter was substituted seven minutes from time.

Victory leaves Napoli assured of third position with 76 points although Luciano Spalletti’s men will head into the final game of the season, next Sunday against Spezia, feeling disappointed that they have not managed to mount a title challenge to the end.

Defeat leaves Genoa second from bottom where they are relegated and will join Venezia in the second-tier after the latter went down on Saturday.