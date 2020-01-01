Nigeria striker Ebere Orji named Swedish Damallsvenskan Player of the Month

The 27-year-old, who joined Olof Unogard's side in February, scored five goals in the Dutch top-flight's opening six weeks

Linkopings striker Ebere Orji has won the Swedish Damallsvenskan Player of the Month award for July.

Orji is the second-joint leading scorer in with five goals, which she managed to score in her six opening outings in the month under review.

The 27-year-old scored a brace against Vaxjo on June 27 and netted once in their 2-1 win at Vittsjo on July 5. Ten days later, she grabbed a brace that helped her side secure a 2-2 draw at Pitea.

Orji is enjoying a fine start to life in Linkoping since her arrival from newly promoted side Umea in February and has been directly involved in six goals in the league, including one assist.

Having being voted by the team's captains and media representatives, the 2010 Africa Women's Cup of Nations winner with has admitted her surprise at being named the Player of the Month.

"It came as a shock to me. I am happy to win the prize and I am very happy for my own and for the team's sake," she told the Swedish club's website.

"For me, it is a privilege to score goals. It's good for me and it's good for Linkopings."

Commenting on her achievement, Linkopings coach Olof Unogard congratulated the Nigerian, while hailing her personality and exploits since arriving at Linkoping Arena in the winter transfer.

"She came in in February from Umeå and then we did not have time to play so much before everything was canceled, but we noticed in the training matches we still got to play that she rose worryingly," the coach said.

"We understood early on that she is a match player, because there were a few more snaps in comparison with the training. And when we started playing the Elittetan, there were a few more levels, so it was fantastic fun to see

"Off the field, she is a fantastic person and a very popular teammate. She is not the one who sounds and talks the most, but is wise and confident and works hard to constantly get better and learn the way we play.

"It's really fun that it went so well and I wish her all the success. Ebere Orji has, just like the team, high goals.

"She wants to be part of the fight for the medals and describes that she herself takes it step by step during the season. I hope to do what I can to help the team end up at the top of the table."

Besides the award, Orji was rewarded with 10,000 Swedish Krona, which she has donated to one of Linkopings' Corporate social responsibility project, LFC Night for the training of 750 girls.

Despite a 2-0 defeat at Goteborg last week, Linkopings are third on the Damallsvenskan log with 16 points from eight games and will aim for victory against Kristianstad on Saturday.