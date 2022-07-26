The 21-year-old dismisses concerns that other African countries are catching up with the Super Falcons after their disappointing outing in Morocco

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has rubbished claims the Super Falcons are losing their dominance of women's football in Africa by stating they are still the best.

The Super Falcons endured a frustrating 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after they failed to retain the title and finished without a medal following a 1-0 defeat to Zambia in the third-place play-off fixture.

It was the first time that Nigeria had finished outside the top three since the 2012 tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Their performance saw former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida warn the Super Falcons that they should tighten up or else they will lose their status to either Zambia, South Africa or Morocco.

The 21-year-old Nnadozie, who plays for Paris FC in France, acknowledged Nigeria's opponents have improved tremendously but dismissed claims there was concern of them catching up with the Super Falcons.

“We are still the best in Africa and we hope to remain there for years to come,” Nnadozie said as quoted by Completesports.

“Other African countries have improved and are catching up, but I believe we have many upcoming players in our various junior teams to keep Nigeria’s dominance alive. The authorities should also give more attention to women football for further development of the game."

Nnadozie, who was voted woman of the match after the Super Falcons lost on penalties to Morocco's Atlas Lionesses in the semi-finals, has further explained why she would trade the award for the Wafcon trophy.

“If given a choice, I would trade my individual award to play in the final and retain the title, but unfortunately, we lost to Morocco after being reduced to nine women for over 50 minutes of the semifinal match,” Nnadozie continued.

“We wanted to win and we pushed to score a winning goal, but had to lose out through penalty shootout.

“It’s one of those things in football – you may do everything to win a game but victory will elude you need it most. We gave it our all, but luck and other factors denied us victory. We took it in good faith and hopefully, we shall win it back in 2024."

Though Nigeria failed to retain the title, they qualified for the World Cup scheduled for Australia/New Zealand and according to Nnadozie they have already shifted their focus to the competition.

“We have decided to put the loss behind us and focus on the World Cup which we qualified for because we reached the semi-finals," added Nnadozie.

"We shall try to do well in at the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. We have to improve to go beyond the second round we reached in France.”

Nigeria's campaign in Morocco started on a losing note after they suffered a 2-1 defeat against South Africa's Banyana Banyana in their Group C opener.