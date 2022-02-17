Nigeria star Ndidi discusses why he could stay at Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hinted he might be staying at the club beyond this season.

The Nigeria international has been linked with several top clubs in the recent past owing to his quality. Manchester United is one of the clubs linked to the services of the 25-year-old to bolster their midfield.

However, it seems the West African is keen to stay at the Foxes at least beyond the ongoing campaign.

"At the moment I am enjoying myself in Leicester and also my family is here," Ndidi told reporters as quoted by the Mirror.

"My business degree was on hold as at the time it was during the lockdown and then my daughter came. It is on hold but I am looking forward to it maybe next year."

The Super Eagle has further explained why he is enjoying playing alongside Belgian Youri Tielemans at the Foxes midfield.

"I am enjoying every moment. Youri is a great player and a player I love playing with in the middle," Ndidi continued.

"With his technique, we both compliment each other. I am really happy because he is really doing well. For the time I am just enjoying the moment as much as possible. We are working with each other to protect the team. It has been really good."

Leicester manager has underlined the quality of the midfielder who he believes is worth more than £50million. He went on to exude optimism Ndidi will be at the club for 'many, many years' to come.

"He's worth much more than that [£50million]," the former Liverpool manager said and went on to explain how much he values the midfielder.

"He's been a really important player in my time here for his role. You see the importance of the role I give him in the team in how he protects the others.

"It's a very young team as well and his experience and physicality help those players. He's been absolutely brilliant, whatever role I've asked him to play whether it's centre-half or midfield.

"But when you have that player he will always attract that interest. But he seems very settled here and I know he's moved into a new house over this last period and seems very happy. He's a pleasure to work with, a good guy and hopefully he can be around the club for many, many years."

The English side is scheduled to play Randers FC in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.