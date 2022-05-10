Nigeria squad: Royal Antwerp’s Yusuf gets maiden call-up, Lookman & Iwobi headline squad for Ecuador, Mexico friendlies

Alhassan Yusuf has been handed his maiden Nigeria call-up ahead of the international friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador, alongside Plateau United’s Ibrahim Buhari and Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo.

Although the Super Eagles will not be at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the games will help the three-time African kings prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

And to take part in these matches, first assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has released a list of 30 players with a blend of local and foreign-based professionals.

Apart from Royal Antwerp’s Yusuf, captain Ahmed Musa, Rangers’ Young Player of the Year Calvin Bassey, FC Nantes’ Moses Simon as well as Everton’s Alex Iwobi made the cut.

Also included are Torino's Ola Aina, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze as well as Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman.

Akwa United’s Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba), Buhari, Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba), and Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United) form the contingent from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nigeria face Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on May 28 before heading to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.

NIGERIA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC); Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)