Nigeria Sports Minister Dare questions Rohr's competence after Sierra Leone draw

The Super Eagles settled for back-to-back draws against John Keister's men, which delayed their qualification for Afcon 2022

Minister of Sports and Youth Development in , Sunday Dare is unconvinced by Gernot Rohr’s competence as Super Eagles coach after their goalless draw against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions failed to confirm their qualification for the 2022 in following back-to-back draws with the Leone Stars.

Last Friday, Rohr’s men capitulated a four-goal lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to settle for a 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone.

The result in Benin led to an outcry from fans and in reaction, the Super Eagles were charged by NFF President Amaju Pinnick to win by a convincing margin in Freetown.

They failed to outclass Sierra Leone on Tuesday as both teams settled to share the spoils at the National Stadium, Freetown. The outcome of the encounter made Dare tender an apology to Nigerians and he also assured that Rohr's ability as the technical adviser will be questioned.

"The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers," Dare tweeted.

Nigeria remain at the summit of Group L despite the draw with eight points after four matches. They are a point above second-placed Benin while Sierra Leone are placed third with three points and Lesotho are at the bottom with two points.