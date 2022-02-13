Nigeria & Sparta Rotterdam's Okoye recovers from Feyenoord nightmare with Willem II clean sheet

Nigeria international Maduka Okoye managed a clean sheet for Sparta Rotterdam in the 1-0 win against Willem II in Sunday's Eredivisie clash.

It was a morale-boosting outcome for the goalkeeper after he conceded four in their last game against Feyenoord on February 6.

This was the first clean sheet for Okoye and his teammates, who last registered one in December 2021 during a game against Heerenveen.

Younes Namli - with an assist from Vito van Crooij - scored the only goal that separated the Dutch sides in the league encounter.

Two yellow cards were recorded in the first half, with one going to Okoye's teammate Bart Vriends in the 33rd minute after Willem II's Thijs Oosting had become the first player to be warned in the 14th minute.

The visiting goalkeeper, Timon Wellenreuther, was the third player to be warned as he received a card a minute before the hour mark.

Both sides made three changes in an attempt to inject fresh legs into their teams in search of a potential positive result.

Sven Mijnans, Giannis Masouras, and Michael Heylen came on for Joeri de Kamps, Namli, and Lennart Thy in the 77th, 85th, and 87th minutes, respectively, as Sparta Rotterdam effected their changes.

On Willem II's side, Daniel Crowley, Elton Kabangu, and Derrick Kohn replaced Pol Llonch, Max Svensson, and Mats Kohlert in the 28th and 76th minutes, respectively.

Next for Okoye and Sparta Rotterdam will be an away game against Fortuna Sittard on February 18.