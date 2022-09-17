'Nigeria selection is politically oriented' - Fans allege after Aribo absence for Algeria friendly

The 26-year-old Southampton midfielder has not been included in the Super Eagles squad to play the North Africans and supporters are not happy

Nigeria announced their squad to play Algeria in an international friendly match in Oran on September 27.

Surprisingly, Southampton's versatile attacker Joe Aribo was missing from the midfield department, with coach Jose Peseiro going for Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi, Brentford's Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi of Everton, and Richard Onyedika of Belgian top-tier side Club Brugge.

It was a surprise omission considering the fact that the former Rangers player has been a regular for the national team since making his debut way back in 2019.

Fans are surprised by the 26-year-old's omission, insisting he deserved to be in the squad.

"How is it that we have players that have not kicked a football in this squad and you decide to drop Aribo? Or is it my eyes? Because I can't find Aribo's name here," Tobey Diri asked on Twitter.

"Aribo and [Alex] Iwobi gave Peseiro the creative charge during the last international break matches. I wonder why he is going to disrupt that understanding now rather than build on that," Tatoni opined.

Kola Olugboye wondered whether the midfielder had a problem and why the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo were given a chance.

He further inquired whether Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has ever received an invitation to play for Nigeria.

"Is Aribo injured? He played [on Friday for Southampton against Aston Villa]. And what is this Troost-Ekong, Balogun, and Omeruo obsession!? In nine games in the championship, Ekong played once as an 83-minute sub! Have we invited Eze and he declined? Is Peseiro any different?" He asked.

Moolah felt other players were favoured and were not selected on merit, "What is it with our coaches and favouritism? Maduka and Ekong have been benchwarmers for Watford yet are invited ahead of in-form ...Aribo... all dropped at a time we need to inject creativity into midfield."

"The team selection is politically oriented. Nigeria needs help," Shola Omotosho concluded.