Nigeria select Dennis to replace injured Onyekuru for Algeria friendly

The Adana Demirspor's attacker lasted 45 minutes in the win against Antalyaspor on Saturday

Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis has been called up to the Nigeria squad to play Algeria in a friendly match, taking the place of the injured Henry Onyekuru.



The former Watford player was not included in the initial squad by coach Jose Peseiro who had opted to go with Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi in the attacking department.

Onyekuru was injured in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig win on Saturday.



The Super Eagle, who started the match, had a lively outing before being injured. He thought he had scored in the 27th minute but VAR ruled it out for offside.



He was injured later in the first half, and after the break, another Nigerian Babajide David Akintola, took his place.



Nigeria Football Federation has now confirmed the attacker is out of the Super Eagles squad for the September 27 friendly in Oran.



"Update: Emmanuel Dennis replaces injured Henry Onyekuru for Algeria," they stated on their official Twitter account.



"Good Riddance, even if he were fit, Onyekuru should not have been on that list in the first place," El Fortunato expressed his opinion in the thread.



"I think this is the best time to build up a strong team....based only on current form!" Another supporter by the name Myke wrote.



Ammad Deus had some seemingly harsh words, suggesting the players in the team lack passion, "Fake players that can't qualify for the World Cup.



"Who even wants to watch you play now? I'd rather watch falconets all day. Apart from [Victor] Osimhen that gives 100%, who else do we have? Guys that play like big boys when football has more at stake."

The Super Eagles have also been forced to omit Leon Balogun from the squad after suffering an injury in QPR's goalless draw with Stoke in the Championship. His place has been filled by Sochaux defender Valentine Ozornwafor.

Nigeria squad for Algeria

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo



Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun.



Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika



Attackers: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi