Nigeria’s Osimhen recovers from Covid-19, set to return to Italy

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is expected to return to Italy after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 23-year-old striker, who currently turns out for Serie A giants Napoli, was among players named in the provisional squad for Nigeria ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off in Cameroon on Sunday.

However, on reaching Nigeria, the player tested positive for Covid-19 and was asked to isolate, forcing interim coach Austin Eguavoen to replace him with winger Henry Onyekuru, who turns out for Greek Super League club Olympiacos.

Osimhen’s club Napoli have now confirmed the player will return to Naples in the next few hours to begin training in readiness for the next Serie A matches.

"Victor tested negative for Covid-19: he will return to Italy in the next few hours,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

He was among the players who could not make the Super Eagles squad for the 33rd edition of the African competition. Striker Emmanuel Dennis was also replaced after his Premier League club refused to release him.

Osimhen is yet to play for Napoli since November 21, 2021, when he picked up an injury during the Parthenopeans' 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles star had played for 55 minutes in the fixture at San Siro but he could not complete the game due to an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and was replaced by Andrea Petagna.

In a recent interview, Eguavoen admitted the absence of Osimhen and Dennis will be a big miss for Nigeria.

“The only thing is to change the style of play because the personnel is not there as we expected,” Eguavoen said. “Definitely Victor Osimhen is a big miss, Emmanuel Dennis is in form, also a big miss.”

The Super Eagles have been pooled in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan and they will begin their campaign against the Pharaohs at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday.

They will then face Sudan's Falcons of Jediane on January 15 and wind up their group matches with a clash against the Djurtus on January 19.