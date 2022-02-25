Nigeria’s Bassey very dynamic, Rangers have not seen the best of him - Van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has described defender Calvin Bassey as a “very dynamic player” after his display helped the team qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night.

Having won the first leg meeting 4-2 away, the Gers snatched a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium to qualify 6-4 on aggregate.

After taking the lead courtesy of James Tavernier in the 22nd minute, Dortmund levelled matters in the 31st minute through Jude Bellingham before Donyell Malen have them the lead on the night in the 42nd minute.

However, Tavernier snatched a draw for Rangers after scoring from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Bassey, who regularly plays as a left-back, was given a central role in the game starting alongside Tavernier, Connor Goldson, and Borna Barisic.

The introduction of Nigeria international Leon Balogun at half-time for Borna Barisic, saw Bassey moving from centre-back to left-back, and he set up the leveller as his ball from the left was struck first time into the back of the net by captain Tavernier.

The former Arsenal defender has explained how the Super Eagle is giving him a lot of options in the squad and described his contribution as amazing.

“He’s very dynamic, he’s very versatile because he can play as a centre-back, it's not his natural position but I think his development in that position is very good,” Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV after the game.

“He can play left-back, he’s strong, and he’s fast. The most important thing he wants to learn, he wants to be better, every training session he comes with a lot of questions.

“I think we have not seen the best of him, he can still improve and become better but he's giving me a lot of options to play him and his contribution is amazing.

“Today [Thursday] he started as a centre-back, he switched to the wing-back position, my left wing-back gets the cross in and my right wing-back scored the goal. It's amazing how they did it today.”

Another Nigeria star Joe Aribo also started in the game and played for the entire 90 minutes.

Rangers will now shift their focus to the Scottish Premiership where they are slated to face Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.