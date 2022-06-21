Nigeria’s Bassey can play as a striker because ‘I just like to play football’

The 22-year-old speaks on his different roles while turning out for the Gers and his reaction on making his debut for the Super Eagles

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has discussed his different roles while turning out for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite being a natural left-back, the 22-year-old Super Eagle was shifted to a more central role by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and he fitted in well as the Gers went on to reach the final of the Europa League.

He also played in the same position as Rangers went ahead to lift the Scottish Cup after defeating Hearts 2-0 in the final.

“In terms of my preferred position for me I just like to play football,” Bassey told NFF TV as quoted by Completesports. “Wherever the manager puts me even as a striker, I’m going to go there and give everything I’ve got.

“And sometimes it depends on what my coach wants from me, we’ve seen many players [James] Milner for example, they change his position sometimes he plays centre midfield, sometimes he plays on the left. It just depends who you are playing against and what the manager wants from you.”

Bassey was among the Europe-based players who made the Nigeria squad for the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches. Speaking about his recognition to make the squad Bassey said: “I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it.

"I just felt so privileged and blessed. I thank God every day because God is our strength. So I just feel blessed and privileged to be here and to represent my great nation.

“Playing for Nigeria, I don’t think I can put into words. We have over 200 million people behind our back every time we go on to the pitch. And just being able to make the 25 players in the squad representing them is a dream come through. We’ve got important games coming up I just want to help the team any way I can.”

Bassey further believes Nigeria is full of talent, but insists they will take it one game at a time in the qualifiers.

”One thing you can never doubt with Nigeria is the talent, we have some of the top young talents in the world. We have Samwel [Chukwueze], and Victor [Osimhen],” added Bassey.

“I know there is always high expectations because we always have talents in the Nigeria squad so we will take each game as they come.”

Nigeria kicked off their Group A campaign with two wins – 2-1 against Sierra Leone and 10-0 against Sao Tome and Principe, to move top of the group with six points.