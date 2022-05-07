Nigeria’s Onuachu on target as KRC Genk held by Sporting Charleroi in Belgian League

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu was on target as KRC Genk battled it out to a 2-2 draw against Sporting Charleroi in a Belgian Pro League fixture at Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Friday night.

It was Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who scored two goals for the home team, his first in the 45th minute and second in the stoppages. Meanwhile, Genk scored their goals through the 27-year-old Super Eagle in the 80th minute and second-half substitute Kristian Thorstvedt in the 84th minute.

It was Charleroi, who were enjoying home support, that started the game on a positive note and they missed an open chance in the 14th minute when Bayo set up Anass Zaroury, but his effort rattled the upright of the woodwork.

In the 34th minute, Genk pulled a counter-attack which saw Ghana international Joseph Paintsil put through on goal by Theo Bongonda of the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the Black Stars’ effort was well saved by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Herve Koffi.

Bayo finally broke the deadlock with a minute left to the half-time break after he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt following a great pass from Joris Kayembe.

At the start of the second period, Genk coach Bernd Storck introduced Onuachu for Paintsil and the Super Eagle missed a great chance after his glancing header whizzed over the bar.

However, Onuachu levelled matters for Genk with 10 minutes left to the final whistle before Thorstvedt put them 2-1 up four minutes after Onuachu’s strike. Genk could, however, not hold onto the lead as Bayo struck home with minutes to the final whistle for the 2-2 draw.

Onuachu has scored 20 goals in this First Division A campaign, which ranks him third overall in this category in 2021-2022, while also making him the top league scorer for his side. In addition, he has chipped in with two assists as well.

A first goal of the league campaign for Onuachu came against Kortrijk in a 2-1 victory on August 7. Next up for Genk in the league - who are in the eighth position in the standings on 51 points - is a home match against the same side on May 10 at Cristal Arena.