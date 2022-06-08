Nigeria must take every Afcon qualifier seriously starting with Sierra Leone – Etebo

The former Watford midfielder insists the Super Eagles will have to be serious to get a positive result against Leone Stars

Nigeria international Peter Etebo has stressed the importance of the Super Eagles being together as a team when they start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will face the Leone Stars in their Group A opener at Abuja International Stadium and then travel for their matchday two fixture against Sao Tome Principe at Stade Adrar on June 13.

The three-time African champions will come up against a Sierra Leone side they faced two years ago in the same qualifier, racing into a 4-0 lead before the Leone Stars registered a dramatic comeback for a 4-4 draw in Benin City.

The 26-year-old Etebo, who last season featured for Watford, on loan from Stoke City, was in the squad that crumbled to allow Leone Stars to pick a draw and according to him they must learn from the game and get ready to get every point in the qualifier.

“The most important thing is for us to make sure that if we want to win it needs to start from now,” Etebo told NFF TV as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

“I guess the game is not going to be easy because I remember the last time we played Sierra Leone in Benin we were 4-0 up, we lost focus and the game ended 4-4. We went to Sierra Leone and it was 0-0 but all the same that has passed.

“The most important thing is for us to be as a team, we need to make sure that it needs to start from now, that come on Thursday we need to make sure that every game that we are going to play we need to take it seriously and get every point as much as we can.”

Nigeria will be under new coach Jose Peseiro, who was appointed to replace Gernot Rohr ahead of the qualifiers. The Portuguese tactician has already overseen two matches in charge of the Super Eagles and lost both against Mexico and Ecuador.

Speaking on Peseiro, Etebo said: “I’ve known him for a very long time. When I was in Portugal I have heard about him, it’s my first time training with him. I hope and pray he's going to do well and make the nation proud.”

The game against Leone Stars will be played behind closed doors.