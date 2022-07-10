Nigeria midfielder Aribo’s transfer to Southampton has fan opinion split

Some supporters think he is leaving a bigger club in Rangers to join the 'smaller' Saints but others feel the Premier League is a step up

Fans online have expressed varied opinions regarding the transfer of Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo from Scottish giants Rangers to Premier League outfit Southampton.

Aribo finalised his move from the Gers to the Saints on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation over his future following his excellent displays for Rangers, especially last season when they won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final.

“Buzzing to have signed for @SouthamptonFC! Can’t wait to get started. Thank you for all your messages. #LetsWork,” Aribo posted the message online after completing his move.

Buzzing to have signed for @SouthamptonFC! Can’t wait to get started. Thank you for all your messages! 🙏🏾♥️ #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/84FmF7a2o1 — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 9, 2022

While some fans feel a move from Rangers to Southampton is a step up, others think he is leaving a bigger club even if he is joining a superior league.

“Southampton over Rangers? Joe, please I need to see you in the other room. Anyway, congrats and best of luck in your new club,” said @geophlexy in response to Aribo’s message.

“Should have stayed at the bigger club with the opportunity to play Champions League football. There’s a good chance you’ll be getting pumped every week and fighting relegation. Good luck,” commented @IamMarcovan.

“Welcome to the EPL boss. Wish you well but Timo Werner [will] get goals against your team,” said @Nattal350.

“That is painful to see man, all the best @J_Aribo19 thanks for the memories,” Rangers fan @ConnorGrant18 replied.

“No more UEFA Champions League for you. But congratulations though,” said @emekasamm.

However, a section of fans feel a move to the Premier League will open doors for the player to bigger clubs in the future.

“He will get more opportunities to move to a higher level than he would have in Rangers. English Premiership can't be compared to Scottish Premier League instead you compare English Championship to Scottish Premier League,” argued @EgwuteraiJ.

“Congratulations Joe, this is the time to showcase yourself to those top four clubs to come for you. Wish you an injury-free and plenty of playing time. Keep soaring,” said @tunsbrain.

Some supporters are just happy to see the player in the English league and hope he is prepared for it.

“That league is fast. Better buckle up and play fast or else the bench will get you,” @EIJO6160 responded.

“Congratulations bro!!! Do not let up! This is the Premier League, this is where the hardship begins!! Now you have to do double whatever you did at Rangers. Welcome to the Premier League,” replied @AllenAndre1.

“Congratulations and welcome to the best league in the world bro. Premier League will be hot this season and hope you're ready for it,” said @EduRiches.

“Make them not to collect [another] 9-0 from Leicester and Manchester United during your time there,” advised @Obama_naija.

“All the best mate, gutted to see you go but hope everything goes well mate, Once A Ger, Always a Ger,” responded @ArranPollock.

“Congratulations Bro, pls [please] try and bring your 9ja brother @CalvinBassey. He is a bundle of talent too. Am rooting for you both to go all the way to the top,” commented @datsckris.

“Your hard work is paying off eventually. I won't be surprised if the best teams in England come calling soon,” @sanhooz007 commented.

“I watched you in the Europa League run and was impressed. Very pleased to see you joining the Saints,” replied @PJTMtl.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and has managed 26 goals in 149 appearances for the Scottish giants, including nine and as many assists last season.