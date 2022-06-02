Nigeria’s meeting with Ecuador could demonstrate Peseiro’s willingness to embrace change

The Super Eagles play the South American nation in the Portuguese’s second fixture since replacing Augustine Eguavoen

On the one hand, Nigeria’s match with Ecuador is a friendly that will have absolutely no ramifications on the future of Jose Peseiro in the Super Eagles job. After all, the Portuguese manager has only been in charge for a matter of weeks and is yet to take charge of a competitive fixture.

Be that as it may, eagle-eyed observers will be keen to monitor the African giants’ approach against the South Americans in New Jersey.

In a sense, the bar is somewhat low. After short-lived happiness with the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, the limitations of the 56-year-old Eguavoen were soon exposed in the Round of 16 defeat by Tunisia and the World Cup playoff failure at the hands of regional rivals Ghana.

Had negotiations not broken down, Peseiro, not Eguavoen, ought to have been in the dugout in the double-header against the Black Stars.

Admittedly, we will never know if that would have changed the outcome in favour of the three-time African champions, although another set of observers will reckon the side could have done with a new manager bounce after the meek elimination in Cameroon.

Without a doubt, there will be a tendency to compare the incumbent’s modus operandi with the man he replaced, while many might even throw Gernot Rohr’s name around when appraising the new man in charge.

The German was reprimanded for his tactical intransigence and flawed in-game management, while Eguavoen seemed unable to adapt when Nigeria’s wide attackers could not reproduce the form shown at Afcon, either due to a drop in form or opponents sussing them out.

On that front, Peseiro passed a test even though it still resulted in defeat on Sunday morning against Mexico. The 62-year-old trainer switched formations at the interlude, doing away with the 3-5-2 the Super Eagles struggled with for a more comfortable 4-4-2.

Having only had a handful of training sessions with the team, the experienced journeyman opted for a formation close to the one he utilised at last year’s Copa America with Venezuela—5-4-1. Nigeria were often forced into a 5-3-2 in the opening 45 minutes against El Tri and barely got a kick, registering no shot of any kind before the break.

Recognising his side’s gloomy display, a tactical alteration followed and the West African nation improved following the break. This could not prevent a defeat but there had been positives to hold onto.

“In the first half, Mexico was much better than us but in the second half I think we had more balance,” Peseiro told reporters after the game as quoted by Completesports.

“I am not happy that we lost but I’m happy with the performance of my players because they showed character, especially after what Mexico did in the first half. I think in the second half there was an improvement.”

Seeing first-hand the chinks in that tactic, the former Sporting Braga boss will either opt for a different style against Ecuador or stick to a back three having more time on the training ground since his appointment in mid-May.

Whether the Portuguese boss proves to be as inflexible as Rohr or one-dimensional as Eguavoen remains to be seen. However, early indications show the Portuguese can recognise flaws in his choices and make in-game alterations.

Admittedly, the aforementioned claim is still too early to accept for Super Eagles supporters who will be keen to observe the new man at the helm and decide if Mexico was a one-off or otherwise.