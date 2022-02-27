Nigeria’s Iwobi: Everton were shocked not getting a penalty against Manchester City

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has admitted the team was shocked after they were denied what looked like a penalty in their 1-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international started his third straight match for the Toffees since the arrival of Frank Lampard but they could not get something from the game as Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute goal proved decisive in the contest.

With five minutes remaining to the final whistle, Everton were also aggrieved when City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area, only for VAR to rule against the situation.

Iwobi, who started in a three-man attack alongside Anthony Gordon and Richarlison, has explained what transpired in the dressing room after the final whistle.

“I’m happy with my performance and grateful for the reception I got from fans when I went off but we wanted the result our performance deserved,” Iwobi told Evertontv as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We can be pleased with how we played, though.

“We should have had a penalty. It’s been the talk of the changing room. We’re all shocked but it’s just something we have to get on with. The decision has been made and we have to focus on the next game now.”

Iwobi, who was replaced by Anwar El Ghazi with two minutes remaining, has further revealed why Lampard has handed him a free hand to showcase his skills.

“The manager has given everyone the confidence that we are a really good team, can be very good on the ball. He just wants us to trust our ability. It’s not just me; we are all thriving off him and enjoying it,” the former Arsenal winger continued.

“Personally, the manager’s support gives me the belief that I can go out and express myself and enjoy the games. It really helps me to show what I’ve got. It works for me and it works for the team. Long may that continue.”

On what Everton will pick from the City defeat, Iwobi explained: “There are a lot of positives that we’re going to take. We’re going to analyse the game and move forward. If we apply ourselves like we did today with the other games that are coming up, we know we can do well.

“The formation was good. We tried to congest the midfield. City like to break through the lines but they struggled to get through our defence. It worked for us today but we may change again. We’ve played a number of formations and whatever the gaffer decides to do we’ll be ready to give our best.

“We can’t stay negative over this. We need to move on and push on. We have that confidence, we believe we did well even though the result doesn’t reflect that but we take the positives and move on.”

Iwobi will hope to keep his starting role when Everton host National League side Boreham Wood in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday before they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the top-flight on March 7.