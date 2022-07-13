Nigeria forward Osimhen should stay at Napoli and can get better than Eto’o – Oliseh

The former Super Eagles midfielder explains why he is against the 23-year-old leaving the Partenopei for a new challenge this summer

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has urged Super Eagles’ forward Victor Osimhen to stay at Napoli ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is currently dominating the transfer news in Europe with a host of clubs being linked for his services after his impressive form for the Partenopei in the last campaign.

Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have been linked with the Super Eagle since the window opened and German giants Bayern Munich are the latest to have entered the fray.

According to 47-year-old Oliseh, who is currently handling German club SV Straelen, Osimhen has the qualities to excel at Napoli.

“He has all the qualities to excel at the club so I think he should stay,” Oliseh said as quoted by Punch, adding: “I’m happy to see him now finally doing his thing, he can be better than Samuel Eto’o if he keeps up with his scoring form.”

Eto'o, who is the current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, played in Serie A with Inter Milan between 2009 and 2011 where he managed 67 appearances and scored 33 goals.

Oliseh has, however, stated any team that will manage to secure the services of Osimhen, will have solved their striking problems.

“One thing is certain, should any team get [Victor] Osimhen they will move strikingly up to another level,” added Oliseh, who played 63 international matches and scored three goals for Nigeria before hanging up his boots.

Oliseh’s sentiments have been supported by former Super Eagles player Dosu Joseph, who has warned Osimhen against leaving the Italian outfit.

“Osimhen’s one of my favourite Eagles players at the moment,” Joseph told the same portal, adding: “He’s sacrificed himself a lot during games. The shift he puts in makes me his huge fan.

“I’m sure he will be going nowhere. I feel he should stay at Napoli for another season play in the Uefa Champions League and get better.”

Last season, Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions for Napoli. In the top-flight, he managed 27 appearances overall, accumulated 1,992 minutes of playing time, and was ranked joint eighth in the Serie A goalscoring charts with a total of 14 goals.