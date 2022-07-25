Nigeria forward Maja 'clinical in the penalty area' - Bordeaux's Guion

The 23-year-old has returned to the third-tier outfit after loans spells in England with Fulham and Stoke City

Girondis Bordeaux manager David Guion has described Josh Maja as a "very interesting player technically" after he scored for the side in a 2-1 pre-season friendly win against Real Union Club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is returning to the Championnat National outfit, the third-tier of French football.

He opened the scoring as Bordeaux won their second straight pre-season fixture and his display has earned the praise of Guion.

“Since I didn’t know him. He is a player who, in the penalty area, when he has the ball, I find him really clinical, very interesting technically,” Guion said after the game as quoted by Completesports.

“Now he, too, needs to pick up the pace. In the locker room after the match, he was unable to tell me how long it had been since he had done 90 minutes.

“I took the opportunity to obviously make him do 90 minutes. He is a player who needs to regain volume, because technically when he has the ball at his feet, something happens."

Guion, however, challenged the Super Eagle to improve on his mobility.

“It’s obvious, and we saw it again in this match. But he needs to be surrounded, and also, he needs to move personally," Guion continued.

“He has to go for even more intensity in everything he does, because afterwards, with the ball, I don’t think there’s much to teach him: he knows what ‘he has to do.”

Born in the London Borough of Lewisham to Nigerian parents, he grew up in Pimlico, London and as a youngster he played for the youth teams of Crystal Palace and Fulham, and despite being formally registered with the latter he spent some time with Manchester City.

On the international scene, he made his international debut for Nigeria on September 10, 2019, in a 2-2 friendly against Ukraine, replacing Victor Osimhen in added time.