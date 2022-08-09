Nigeria fixtures, results and tables in 2022 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup Group C

Nigeria head to Costa Rica for the 10th edition of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup, which commences on August 10.
En route to securing qualification to the biennial African football showpiece, the West Africans saw off Central African Republic, Congo, Cameroon and Senegal
Flourish Sebastine and Mercy Idoko played crucial roles for the reigning African champions as they contributed 12 goals for the Falconets.
With the West Africans gunning for a maiden first world diadem in their 10th appearance at the tournament, GOAL brings to you everything you need to know about the Nigerian side.
Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup Group C Fixtures
Nigeria were pooled with France as well as Canada and South Korea, where many have tipped the Falconets to progress into the knockout phase.
|Date
|Fixture
|Score
|City
|Stadium
|11 August
|France vs. Nigeria
|San Jose
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|14 August
|South Korea vs. Nigeria
|Alajuela
|Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto
|17 August
|Nigeria vs. Canada
|Alajuela
|Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto
Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup Group C table
|POS
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|France
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|Canada
|4
|South Korea
Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma
Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem
Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun
Forwards: Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu
Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup qualifying results
|Fixture
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Central African Republic v Nigeria
|0-7
|4-0
|Congo v Nigeria
|0-4
|0-3
|Cameroon v Nigeria
|0-0
|0-3
|Senegal v Nigeria
|1-3
|1-4