Nigeria’s Dessers named Feyenoord Player of the Month for April

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers has been named Feyenoord’s Player of the Month for April after guiding the side to the Europa Conference League final.

The 27-year-old Super Eagle was in great form for the Dutch side during the month as he scored four goals in the European competition – two against Slavia Praha and two against Olympique de Marseille.

“It is impossible for Cyriel Dessers,” Feyenoord confirmed on their official website. “The Feyenoord striker, who is already going through a dream season in De Kuip, has been named Player of the Month for April by members of Het Legion.

“Dessers’ selection comes as no big surprise, given the performance he put in last month. The striker was worth gold in the Europa Conference League with two goals in Prague and two hits at home against Olympique Marseille and, therefore, had a large part in reaching the final battle on Wednesday, May 25.

“Dessers thus takes his third personal prize of the season. The Conference League’s top scorer [10 goals] was previously voted Legion Player of the Month for November, while also taking home the Goal of the Month trophy that month.”

Since joining the Dutch club on a season-long loan deal from Genk, Dessers has managed 20 goals in 45 games across all competitions. In the Dutch league, he has netted eight Eredivisie goals and provided two assists.

He opened his account for the Eredivisie season against PSV on September 19, scoring during a 4-0 victory. Dessers played 32 First Division A games last season for Genk, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

He switched to Feyenoord on loan in August 2021 from Genk, for whom he has made 35 league appearances in total, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, after joining the club in July 2020 from Heracles.

Article continues below

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to represent Nigeria at the international level in December 2019, and on March 4, 2020, he was called up by the then Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr as part of the players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Sierra Leone.

He debuted for Nigeria in a 1-1 friendly draw against Tunisia on October 13, 2020. He will hope to win the Europa Conference League title when Feyenoord take on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the final at Air Albania Stadium on May 25.