Onome Ebi scores in Henan Huishang defeat
Onome Ebi scored Hanen Huishang's only goal as her team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wuhan Jianghan.
The hosts were smarting from a 2-0 defeat to Shanghai last week and aimed to redeem themselves, but fell at their own ground.
Wang Shuang and Byanca scored to give the visitors a two-goal half-time lead at the Xiannongtan Stadium.
The Nigerian then pulled one back with her second-half effort, but could not save Henan from a back-to-back defeat on Sunday.
Ebi, who signed a one-year extension in March, has now scored two league goals in five outings for Henan this term.
The 36-year-old defender featured for the duration of the match alongside compatriot Chiwendu Ihezuo for the home side.
The loss in Zhengzhou leaves Henan in sixth position on the eight-team log with four points from five games.