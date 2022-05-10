Nigeria’s Bassey very strong and tough to play against – Rangers’ Barisic

Rangers defender Borna Barisic believes Calvin Bassey has a bright future at the club.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has been one of the key players for the Gio van Bronckhorst-led side in this campaign which has seen them reach the final of the Europa League.

Rangers made it to the European final after defeating German side RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate. After losing the first leg meeting 1-0 at Red Bull Arena, Rangers recovered to win the return leg 3-1 at Ibrox Stadium.

Barisic, who has played alongside Bassey in the current campaign, has praised the Super Eagle insisting he has the mental fortitude to improve even further at Ibrox.

“He’s my boy! He’s a good guy and a very good player,” Barisic said as quoted by Daily Record. “I think he has improved this season very well and he can play both at left-back or centre-back.

“But we know his qualities. He’s very strong and it is very tough to play against him. I’m pleased that he has improved this much and I think he has a very bright future.”

In the Scottish Premiership, Bassey, who moved to Rangers from Leicester City, has managed 28 appearances. He made his professional debut for Rangers in the top-flight on August 9, 2020, against St Mirren as a substitute in a 3-0 win.

Bassey joined Leicester at the age of 15 after a successful trial and progressed through the club’s youth ranks, with regular appearances for the clubs’ U18 and U23 sides.

Born in Italy, Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria, or England at international level. In 2021, Bassey committed his international future to Nigeria when he accepted a call-up for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

He debuted with Nigeria in a 0-0 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification tie against Ghana on March 25, 2022. However, Nigeria could not make it to the World Cup in Qatar as they battled to a 1-1 draw in the return leg, allowing the Black Stars to qualify on the away goals rule.

Article continues below

Bassey is among the African players in Rangers’ set-up, others being his Super Eagles compatriot Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun and Zambia international Fashion Sakala.

Bassey and Rangers will meet German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 18.