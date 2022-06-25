Nigeria’s Wafcon 2022 squad confirmed: Waldrum names Barcelona’s Oshoala and Leicester City’s Plumptre

The Spain-based striker headlines a strong Super Falcons squad that will travel to Morocco later this month

Coach Randy Waldrum has announced his final 25-woman Nigeria squad for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with prominent inclusions like Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Houston Dash star Michelle Alozie, captain Onome Ebi and the duo of Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene as well as Nicole Payne made the cut.

The Super Falcons handler opted just for one local-based professional – Gift Monday – who represents Bayelsa Queens.

The West Africans are making their 14th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut in 1991 – where they ruled Africa.

Nigeria have been crowned as African champions for a record eleven times. Their last appearance was at the 2018 edition in Ghana – where they lifted the trophy.

For Morocco 2022, they have been paired in Group C alongside South Africa, Burundi, and Botswana.

Waldrum’s women will commence their campaign against Banyana Banyana on July 4 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Three days later, they will try the Mares for size before squaring up against the Swallows on July 10.

Wafcon 2022 will also serve as the African qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – with the top four teams qualifying for the global tournament slated for Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.



Nigeria Wafcon 2022 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden)

Forwards: Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)