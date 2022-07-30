Nigeria’s Abdulrazak sees red as Anderlecht fall to Cercle Brugge

The away side received a numerical setback when the midfielder was sent off in the first half

Nigerian midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak received a red card as Anderlecht fell to a 1-0 loss to Cercle Brugge in their Belgian First Division A encounter on Saturday at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Abdulrazak was given his marching orders in the 34th minute – when the score was still goalless - dealing a blow to the visitors.

The 20-year-old had received a yellow card in the seventh minute before he was sent off late in the first half.

Meanwhile, Brugge secured a slim win at home courtesy of a goal scored by Louis Torres with an assist from Olivier Deman.

Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru was among the players that were substituted for Anderlecht, who conceded their first loss of the season. Fabio Silva came on for the Ghanaian in the 46th minute before Yari Verschaeren replaced Kristian Arnstad and Benito Raman came on for Noah Sadiki in the 59th minute’s double change.

Lior Refaelov was withdrawn and Sebastiano Esposito came on in the 71st minute before a final change that saw Nilson Ramirez replace Francis Amuzu in the 84th minute.

On Brugge’s side, Christiaan Ravych was thrown into action for Edgaras Utkus in the 38th minute. In the 78th minute, two changes were made; Kevin Denkey came on for Dino Hotic, while Hannes van der Bruggen was replaced by Charles Vanhoutte.

A final change for the home side was effected in the 86th minute, with Aske Sampers coming on for Deman.

None of Brugge’s players was shown a card, while two more were cautioned from the visiting side. Verschaeren was yellow carded in the ninth minute, and Ramirez was cautioned in the fourth minute of added time.

For their third matchday action, Brugge will face Standard Liege on August 7 while Anderlecht – who will have Europa Conference League duty against Paide of Estonia on August 4 - will be up against RFC Seraing on August 7.