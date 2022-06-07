Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualification failure ‘one of worst days of my career’ - Iwobi

The 26-year-old former Arsenal winger reveals how he was affected after the Super Eagles missed out on a ticket to Qatar

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has expressed his pain after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Super Eagles were pitted against Ghana’s Black Stars in a play-off to determine who makes it to the competition in the Gulf nation but they were denied on the away goals rule.

After the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw in the first meeting in Kumasi, it was Ghana who snatched a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Abuja to qualify at the expense of the Super Eagles.

Iwobi missed the two-legged fixture as he was serving a suspension having been red-carded in Nigeria’s Round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia in Cameroon. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the Eagles of Carthage, and thus ended Nigeria’s hopes of lifting the title.

“I missed the two qualifying matches [vs Black Stars] because I was serving a suspension from Afcon,” Iwobi told Completesports in Abuja.

“I watched the first leg in my house and the second leg I watched with my family. And you can imagine how disappointed we were when we lost the ticket for the World Cup.

“The boys tried, but Ghana got the results that gave them the ticket. It was a very very disappointing game. I felt so sad, and that must rank as one of the worst days of my career. Painful, but that is football for you. It is in the past now and we must move on.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has backed the Super Eagles to defeat Sierra Leone in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

Nigeria will kick off their Group A campaign against the Leone Stars at Abuja National Stadium and according to Joseph, they have a good chance to make a flying start in the qualifiers.

“I really don’t think the Super Eagles players will want a repeat of their 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone, knowing fully the expectations from Nigerians after the team failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Joseph told the same portal.

“I want to believe the team has what it takes to defeat Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. This is a new beginning under Jose Peseiro and I am sure he would have told the players what he expect from them, a victory and nothing more.”

After facing the Leone Stars, Nigeria will travel to face Sao Tome Principe in their matchday two fixture at Stade Adrar on June 13.