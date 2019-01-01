Niger Tornadoes hold Nigeria U23 in friendly

Imama Amapakabo’s men were held to a goalless draw by the Nigeria National League outfit on Tuesday

U23 played a 0-0 draw with Niger Tornadoes in Tuesday’s friendly match in Abuja.

The game was a test for the Olympic Eagles preparing for the 2019 African U23 Championship billed for .

’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and ’s Orji Okonkwo who arrived in the team’s camp on Monday were handed starting roles against the Nigeria National League outfit.



The game ended without a winner because several goalscoring chances were missed.

Imama Amapakabo’s side will face Nasarawa United in another preparation game before departing for Cairo for the tournament.

Nigeria are zoned in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, and Zambia. The Olympic Eagles face the Ivorians in their opening game on November 9 at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

The championship will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Olympics in the men's soccer competition in .