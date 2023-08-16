Nicolo Zaniolo heading to Premier League with Aston Villa set to sign Italy star on loan from Galatasaray

Aston Villa are set to sign Nicolo Zaniolo just six months after he joined Galatasaray from Roma.

Villa to sign Zaniolo on loan

Option to buy included in deal

Zaniolo scored winner in 2022 Conference League final

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa are set to sign Italian midfielder Zaniolo on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to TuttoSport. The loan will involve a €3 million (£2.6m/$3.3m) fee, and Villa will have the option to make the move permanent for €27m (£23.1m/$29.5m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaniolo - who scored the winner in the 2022 Europa Conference League final for Roma - left the Italian capital for Galatasaray in February after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho. The Turkish side paid an initial sum of €16.5m (£14.1m/$18m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zaniolo will be Villa's fourth signing of the summer following Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans. Should Villa make the move permanent then two of the 24-year-old's former clubs - Roma and Inter - will receive sell-on fees.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZANIOLO AND VILLA? Zaniolo only made 11 appearances for Galatasaray but scored five goals and provided one assist. Unai Emery will be hoping he an bolster his side after Villa suffered a 5-1 opening-day loss to Newcastle on Saturday.