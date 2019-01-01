Nicholas Musonye: Kenya should borrow a leaf and support Harambee Stars

Kenya has been seeded in Pot 4 alongside Tanzania with Burundi and Uganda falling in Pot 3 ahead of the draw set for April 12

Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye has urged the Kenyan government to come up with a way of motivating Harambee Stars ahead of Afcon finals set for June.

The East African nation made a return to the competition after 15 years of waiting, and Musonye believes that the team can make it past the group stages with enough motivation, especially from the government.

“There is enough quality in the Harambee Stars and that is why they have made it to the Afcon. It is up to the government to do its job by motivating the players before the competition starts.

“ has already done the same while and Burundi; have ways to motivate players to perform better and should borrow a leaf," Musonye told Goal in an interview.

Musonye has also urged the government to support youth structures to ensure that the game grows in the country.

“We must have structures from grassroots level all the way to the top. By doing so, there will be enough talent that will help Kenya develop in the future.”

Musonye was also impressed that for the first time in the history of Afcon, the East African region will have proper representation at the finals.

Article continues below

Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi have all qualified for this year’s Afcon competition set to be held in and it is the first time the region will be represented by four teams.

“I am proud of the success of the four teams, for the first time, we shall have enough representation in the region. But qualifying is not enough I challenge them to go out there and make a statement. East African region has enough talent to compete with other regions in Africa.”

Uganda will be making their seventh appearance in Afcon, one more than Kenya while Tanzania is for the second time and Burundi will make their debut.