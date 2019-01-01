Oumar Niasse seals Cardiff City loan move from Everton

The Senegal striker has joined the Bluebirds after being deemed surplus to requirement for the better part of 2018-19 first-half at Goodison Park

Oumar Niasse has completed a loan move to Cardiff City from Everton, with the deal set to run out at the end of the season.

The deal, still subject to international clearance and Premier League approval, comes as a huge relief for the 28-year-old who only made eight of Everton’s 22 league matchday squads so far, coming off the bench on five of those occasions with no start.

"I’m really pleased to be at Cardiff City," Niasse told Cardiff City TV.

"Having heard about the manager from other players and met him earlier today, I knew this was the right move for me. Other clubs were interested, but I was convinced that this was where I wanted to come.”

Niasse arrived in England from Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016 and has had a mixed experience so far, culminating in getting loaned to Hull City in January 2017 and stints with Everton U23 side.

However, last season was his most enjoyable in the English top-flight where he scored eight goals in 22 top-flight appearances for the Toffees.

But this season, new manager Marco Silva prefers Richarlison , Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun to the Senegal striker in attack.