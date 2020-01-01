Ngoma: Azam FC star’s stay at club facing uncertain future

The Zimbabwean player is facing an uncertain future at the Ice Cream makers as his contract is already running down

Azam FC striker Donald Ngoma’s future at the club is facing doubts as his contract is running down.

The club’s CEO Abdulkarim Amin has confirmed that they are not sure whether the Zimbabwean striker will be at the club for next season and are now waiting for recommendations from coach Aristica Cioaba.

“It is true his [Ngoma] contract is ending soon but, for now, we are waiting for the coach to name which players he wants to keep and who should be let go. All the decisions will be made by him,” Amin is quoted by Daily News.

Ngoma FC joined Azam in 2018 from Young Africans (Yanga SC) but saw his playing time limited due to frequent injuries he picked up.

While at Yanga, he formed a lethal striking pattern with Amis Tambwe and Obrey Chirwa who together helped the Jangwani based club to win titles.

Azam are placed second on the table with 54 points from 28 games, 16 points adrift of league leaders Simba SC who have garnered 71 points after playing a similar number of matches.