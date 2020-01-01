Ngoma among players released by Azam FC ahead of new season

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have confirmed the exit of three foreign players as they continue to build up their squad for new season

Azam FC have started the clean-out of unwanted players after they confirmed the release of three ahead of the new season.

The players released are all foreigners, led by goalkeeper Razak Abalora, winger Emmanuel Mvuyekure, and striker Donald Ngoma, who the club had loaned to KMC FC.

According to club CEO Abdulkarim ‘Popat’ Amin, they have reached an agreement to release the three players after they ran down their respective contracts.

"We have decided to release the three players because they have run down their contract and we are not keen to renew them, both parties have agreed that we part ways,” Amin told Goal.

“We released [Ngoma] whom we had taken on loan to KMC, and Razak, whose contract ended last Sunday, same as Mvuyekure, we don’t have them now in our squad, they have all left and we wish them well in their future engagements.”

In an earlier interview after unveiling their first signing – Awesu Ally Awesu from Kagera Sugar – Amin promised to sign players in every position for the club.

“As usual and especially here at Azam since I took up my position, we always sign players according to what the coach wants and the good thing is that the coach has already given us the list of players he wants and that is what we want to fulfil,” Amin told Goal.

“Two days after we played our last league match, our coach [Cioaba] gave us the list of what players he wants, what areas he wants the team to work on and I can confirm he wants us to buy at least 12 players for the new season.

“We have already discussed as officials, we sat and discussed the list from the coach and out of the 12 players we have already landed [Awesu] and are also talking to the other targets.”

Amin continued: “The coach wants, two fullbacks, one defensive midfielder, two wing-backs, and one striker, because it was one of our weakest links this season, we did not score many goals because we lacked an out and out striker, and so the areas will be looked.

“And also out of the 12 players, we will also sign one goalkeeper, to give a challenge to existing keepers that we already have in our ranks, so it is going to be a beehive of activities as far as transfer of new players is concerned at Azam this window.”

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. They were paired with Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals and fell 2-0.