Ngimbi: How TP Mazembe's Katumbi blocked Yanga SC from signing transfer target

Timu ya Wananchi had held talks with the midfielder before the billionaire owner showed interest and made a huge offer

Yanga SC's dream of signing Mercey Ngimbi of Union Maniema did not materialise after TP Mazembe's president, Moise Katumbi, outbid them.

Yanga had already engaged Union Maniema over Ngimbi who was seen as a natural replacement for Haruna Niyonzima but Katumbi's bid threw a spanner into the works of the Jangwani giants.

They had made a $40,000 bid for the midfielder for a two-year contract, but TP Mazembe's bankroller is said to have made a bid that is more than double - around $100,000 - of what the Tanzanian giants had put on the table.

"Yanga came and we really talked but I can say they were slow to make the payments," Guy Kapya, Union Maniema's treasurer, is quoted as saying by Mwanaspoti. "The player wanted to finish the move so he could play with his friends in Tanzania, but the club was delayed, and Katumbi arrived with a better offer, and that is how he won the race."

"After the Katumbi offer, we reached out to Yanga and told them not to deposit any money in our accounts. Yanga had hoped to sign him to play alongside Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe, but they will now have to look elsewhere."

Meanwhile, Yanga head coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed his objectives in the upcoming transfer period.

Article continues below

"Among the priorities tabled before the management, I have linked them to outstanding scouts on the continent who would easily pick players who performed impressively. They are going to work hand in hand with the identified scouts and I believe they are going to do a great job in the transfer market," Nasreddine told Mwanaspoti.

The coach is understood to have prioritised the signing of a centre-back who will come and join hands with Bakari Mwamnyeto and Abdallah Shaibu who were signed before the season began. Dickson Job, who was signed from Mtibwa Sugar, on a three-year deal, was brought on board during the January mini-transfer window.

Already, Yanga have agreed on a two-year deal with AS Vita's Djuma Shabani, who is expected to come in and reinforce the backline. Goal also understands that former Gor Mahia winger Dickon Ambundo - currently at Dodoma Jiji - and David Brayson of KMC FC are in talks with the Jangwani club.