Ngcobo must be released - Nengomasha urges Kaizer Chiefs to sell starlet amid Al Ahly links

The former Amakhosi vice-captain believes Mosimane would groom the left-footed playmaker into a top player

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha has urged the club not to block Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from joining his reported admirers, Al Ahly.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with the Egyptian football powerhouse after he helped Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League final where they lost to Al Ahly.

His exploits are believed to have caught the attention of Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, who was in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns between 2012-2020.

Nengomasha stated the Naturena-based giants should not stand in the South Africa under-23 international, Ngcobo’s way should Al Ahly make a formal approach.

“This thing of saying it’s too early to try something else must end," Nengomasha told Sowetan.

"If Ahly are really interested and the offer is good, Ngcobo must be released.

Mosimane recently revealed that the Red Devils will soon sign a player based in South Africa with the club having also been linked with Ngcobo's Chiefs teammate, Samir Nurkovic in the past.

Nengomasha, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest foreigners to have played in the PSL, believes Ngcobo would develop well under Mosimane's guidance.

"It might be his last opportunity to go to Ahly, so he must leave as early as now if they really want him,” the former Zimbabwe international added.

“Pitso is good with grooming players...he made [Percy] Tau and Keagan Dolly great players at Sundowns and they moved to Europe.

"I believe working with Pitso at Ahly can benefit Ngcobo in terms of making him ready to move to Europe.”

Bafana Bafana international Tau and Dolly flourished at Sundowns under Mosimane and they were key payers for the Tshwane giants as they clinched the 2016 Caf Champions League title.

Article continues below

Dolly was snapped up by French club Montpellier midway through the 2016/17 season and he recently returned home and joined Sundowns' Gauteng rivals, Chiefs.

While Tau was signed by English side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2018 and he spent some time with Belgian clubs SG Union, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht on loan.

Finally, he was able to play for Brighton in the Premier League, from January 2021.