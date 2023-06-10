Neymar, Vinicius Junior & Paul Pogba follow Lionel Messi to Miami! Football megastars in attendance to watch the Heat lose to Denver Nuggets in game four of NBA Finals

Brazilian superstars Neymar and Vinicius Junior joined Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in watching the Miami Heat play in the NBA finals.

Football stars in attendance for NBA Finals

Neymar cheered on "friend" Jimmy Butler

Pogba held famous Larry O'Brien Trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Just days after World Cup winner Lionel Messi sealed a mega-money move to MLS side Inter Miami, some of the game's biggest stars headed to Florida to watch the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets. Pairs Saint-Germain star Neymar joined Real Madrid forward Vinicius in cheering on "friend" Jimmy Butler for the Heat, while Pogba was pictured alongside the famed Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unfortunately for Neymar and Co. cheering on the Heat, they fell to a 95-108 loss to the Nuggets - who now have a 3-1 series lead, leaving all three to reflect on their very differing fortunes this term. Neymar appears to be forcing a move away from PSG, while Pogba managed less than three hours of football all season. Vinicius, meanwhile, has savoured domestic cup glory for Real, but has been the subject of abhorrent racist abuse on multiple occasions.

WHAT NEXT? While Vinicius and Pogba look set to stay on at their respective clubs, it could be a busy summer for Neymar. The Brazilian still has two years left on his current deal but has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle.