Alex Brotherton
Neymar is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia after Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal with Al-Hilal, with personal term already settled upon.

  • PSG and Al-Hilal reach Neymar agreement
  • Brazilian star to sign two-year contract
  • Neymar will earn €160m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L'Equipe, PSG and the Saudi Pro League side have reached an agreement for the transfer of Neymar, with Julien Laurens reporting Les Parisiens will receive a €90 million (£78m/$99m) fee. The 31-year-old Brazilian has already agreed to a two-year-contract that will see him pocket €160m (£138m/$175m) in total.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's six-year spell in the French capital looks to be ending with a whimper. He has been out of action since March, and has undergone reconstructive ankle ligament surgery in an attempt to solve the injury issues that have plagued him since his world-record move from Barcelona in 2017.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite scoring 118 goals for PSG, Neymar has had an up-and-down relationship with the club's fans in recent years, which came to head when their ultras protested outside his home earlier this year. This summer he was told - along with Marco Verratti - to find a new club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Neymar(C)Getty ImagesKalidou Koulibaly Al HilalGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR?: Neymar will join a host of global superstars who have flocked to Saudi Arabia this summer. At Al-Hilal he'll link up with Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and former Barcelona man Malcom.

