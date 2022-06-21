Neymar's private jet has to make emergency landing as PSG star is unharmed

The forward was grounded for two hours while a mechanical fault was attended to on the craft

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was unharmed after his private jet was forced into an emergency landing in his native Brazil.

The forward was returning from a close-season holiday when the craft suffered mechanical problems.

And despite his fright, he was happy to pose with airport officials following the unexpected detour.

What happened to Neymar's plane?

According to reports, the aircraft had taken off from Barbados and was on its way to Sao Paulo when a problem was detected with its windscreen.

Neymar instead landed in Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state near the northern border with Venezuela and Guyana.

The PSG ace spent two hours at the regional airport while the problem was attended to, and was greeted warmly by workers.

Who was Neymar travelling with?

The player spent his summer holiday with his sister, Rafaella Santos, and partner Bruna Biancardi.

The group spent time in Las Vegas and Miami last week, while there was also time to visit close friend Cris Guedes and Bianca Coimbra, who have named Neymar godfather to their unborn daughter Antonella.

Rafaella shared a photo of the siblings on the runway with the plane in the background, declaring that "It is great sharing my life with you!"

