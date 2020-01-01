Neymar ready to usurp Messi and Ronaldo, says Emery

The Brazil star has time on his side as he looks to become the best player in world football, his former coach says

Unai Emery believes Neymar has the capacity to usurp Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

Former head coach Emery worked with Neymar for his first season in after the international's €222 million (£200m/$249m) move from in 2017.

The Spaniard, who left PSG in 2018 and went on to manage , loved his experience with Neymar and continues to believe in the 28-year-old's world-class ability.

“I had a magnificent year with him,” Emery said, per EFE , in an interview with Granada coach Diego Martinez, who was his assistant at .

“I learned so much watching his responses in each training session and in games.

“Neymar has the talent inside him but also the ability and qualities to execute it.

“I think he's got an opportunity to take the baton from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and be the best player in the world, and he has the time to do it.”

It is not the first time Emery has spoken of the Brazilian in recent times, having revealed his hope that the former Barca attacker will return to some day.

“Now that I am in Spain I would like the best players to be there,” he told Eurosport . “I would like Messi to continue, that Cristiano had not left, that Neymar returns. Having those players in our league makes us bigger.

“Neymar must be told: 'Take advantage of these moments where you can be the best in the world, because you have the ability'.

“A sports career is short, so [it is important to be] able to focus on moments that your profession requires.

“Neymar has a huge heart. At a football level he is so impressive [in] training sessions [and] matches.”

Neymar has won six trophies in his three seasons at PSG, including a title in each year.

success has so far eluded him in France, though PSG had secured a quarter-final place in this season's competition before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to major football.