Neymar next? Bartomeu hints at more Barcelona signings after Junior Firpo deal

The Catalan club's president hinted at more arrivals as he presented several new signings, and welcomed some additions to the backroom staff

president Josep Maria Bartomeu says more signings are anticipated before the close of the transfer window as speculation over a bid for Neymar continues.

The Spanish champions secured the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis on Sunday in a deal that could be worth €30 million (£27.4m/$33.3m).

Barca have spent upwards of €230m (£210m/$256m) on new players in 2019, with Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson among those to arrive in the close season.

They are reportedly in negotiations for the season-long loan of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is pushing to leave the champions just two years on from his world-record €222m (£200m/$249m) move from Barca.

Such a deal, that would likely include an option to buy in 2020, would help Barca balance their spending while negating the need to sell several first-team players before the window closes on September 2.

Bartomeu thinks more arrivals at Camp Nou are certainly possible in the coming weeks.

"We have a stronger squad, with more potential," he said. "There are still several weeks left for the market to close and we could have more incomings.

“[The challenge] is to continue the best era of success in the history of Barca.

"We have an ambitious and incredible squad, led by the best player in the world and in history, Leo Messi."

With the signing of @JuniorFirpo03 we continue to strengthen the team for a 2019/20 season full of challenges. Welcome to Barça! pic.twitter.com/v298FBV9NU — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) August 4, 2019

Bartomeu was talking at the World Congress of Pena Azulgranas and he presented his club’s new signings to a rapturous reception.

There have been changes off the field for the Blaugrana this summer as well. Jordi Mestre and Pep Segura have moved on from roles as Vice President and General Manager respectively, and are replaced by Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes.

Abidal is not the only former player taking up a backroom position in Catalonia, as Patrick Kluivert returns to the fold.

Kluivert has been hired as director of youth football, following his dismissal as assistant manager after the African Cup of Nations.

Bartomeu thanked the outgoing executives, saying they “steadfastly and successfully directed” the team.

“Now Abidal and Planes will continue to lead it and I take this opportunity to welcome Patrick Kluivert on his return to the club,” he added.

Neymar watched on as PSG beat Rennes 2-1 in Shenzhen to win the Trophee des Champions for the seventh year in a row.

The international was dragged into medal celebrations by Marco Verratti and appeared in good spirits, despite PSG sporting director Leonardo confirming last month the player wants to leave.

There was then a moment of controversy when Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG's first goal, appeared to push Neymar out of the way as the team celebrated with the trophy in front of photographers on the pitch.