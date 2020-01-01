Neymar Jr. Comics releases issues for free during coronavirus pandemic

The graphic novel company, owned by PSG's star, hopes to keep isolated fans occupied during the crisis - while Tim Krul is also lending a hand

The comic book company owned by Neymar has announced it will release hundreds of titles for free in order to combat boredom during coronavirus self-isolation.

Measures to quarantine the population have been taken across the world, with many nations closing all but essential businesses and banning people from the streets in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Boredom is one of the main dangers of quarantine, but Neymar Jr. Comics has its own plan to help out its fans.

"In the wake of global shutdowns and local quarantines related to the COVID-19 virus global pandemic, Fan The Flame Concepts LLC, an independent comic and graphic novel producer, today announced that Neymar Jr. Comics is making its entire library of more than 200 individual episodes across all titles available free to fans who are sequestered in their homes for the duration of the crisis," the company explained in a statement published on its official website.

"In addition, its comic book artists will be hosting free livestreams with demonstrations of character and panel drawings, with leading artist Dustin Evans kicking off a two-part comic drawing masterclass on Facebook Live this Wed. March 25th.

"With an estimated one billion children worldwide currently out of their classrooms, the multi-lingual stories can be used by parents and teachers to help make their remote language lessons more fun."

Neymar Jr said: "As we have stories suitable for all ages, from early readers through teenagers, this can be a great way for kids and parents to read together or practice their chosen foreign language."

The statement continued: "In addition, comic book artists from Neymar Jr. Comics are planning free, livestreamed artwork demonstrations and tutorials for students and fans interested in learning more about how a comic is made, starting this Wed., March 25th through its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additional demonstrations, including sessions in Spanish, will be announced via Neymar Jr. Comics social media channels."

Former goalkeeper Tim Krul, meanwhile, has also been lending a hand on a more local level.

“I spoke to a lovely lady yesterday, she has her 94th birthday today. She didn’t have any milk, any bread and she was scared to leave the house,” the star told BBC Radio Norfolk.

“(It turned out) she was living six houses down the road from me, so it ended up being an amazing call… I was able to get some stuff to her.”