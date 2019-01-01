'Neymar is better' - Marcelo would welcome Brazil team-mate at Real Madrid despite Hazard signing

The full-back says his compatriot's past at Barcelona and the recent signing of the Belgian wouldn't be an issue

's Marcelo says that he would welcome national team-mate Neymar to the Spanish capital as rumours continue to swirl about the winger's unhappiness in Paris.

Neymar joined from in 2017, but the star has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

Madrid have already made some big signings of their own, having added Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this window.

But the club's biggest signing is former winger Hazard, who joined up with the club last month for a €100 million (£88m/$112m) fee.

And Marcelo says Hazard has the quality to be considered among the best in the world if he continues on his current pace, but Neymar is already there, making his countryman the superior player right now.

"Eden's a top player," he acknowledged in an interview with Marca.

"A player of high quality and, like Neymar, has the quality to be in the top five.

"He's impressive, you cannot compare them, but Neymar is better for me."

Barcelona have been seen as the favourites to sign the 27-year-old, which would reunite him with former strike-partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as well as new signing Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar featured for the Blaugrana from 2013-17, scoring 105 goals in 186 games for the Catalan club after moving to from Brazilian side Santos.

The winger also claimed two La Liga crowns, three titles, a Spanish Supercup, a FIFA Club World Cup and the 2014-15 , the last won by Barcelona.

However, Marcelo says that he would certainly welcome Neymar in Madrid, despite his Barca past, if his international team-mate decided to leave Parc des Princes and come to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below

"Neymar is an unpredictable player," Marcelo said.

"When defending when you have anticipated something, he has already thought of something else and it's impossible to defend.

"Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure. Madrid have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona would not be a problem."