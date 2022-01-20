Neymar injury history: PSG & Brazil star's enforced absences & how many games he has missed

Neymar stunned the football world when making a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, with the Brazilian forward bringing a four-year stint at La Liga giants Barcelona to a close.

His signing was another show of intent from PSG, who have invested heavily in a collection of superstar performers intended to deliver Champions League glory to Parc des Princes, and the South American has delivered on the field.

The 29-year-old has, however, taken in regular spells on the sidelines as well, with niggling knocks proving difficult to shake. How many games has he missed in total? GOAL takes a look…

How many games has Neymar missed for PSG?

Neymar's injuries have meant that he has missed almost 100 games for PSG since signing in 2017. The South American picked up the odd ailment through the opening months of his spell in France, but a debut campaign at PSG was brought to a premature conclusion in February 2018 by a broken metatarsal.

A similar injury was suffered in January 2019, leading to several weeks on the treatment table, while hamstring trouble held him back in the 2019-20 campaign.

Adductor issues have become unfortunately common since then, while an ankle problem in the present has kept Neymar out of action since November 28, 2021.

You can see Neymar's full PSG injury history in the table below.

Injury Date Games missed Minor knock Sept 21-Sept 25, 2017 1 Minor knock Nov 2-Nov 13, 2017 1 Knock Jan 11-Jan 15, 2018 1 Thigh problems Jan 19-Jan 25, 2018 2 Metatarsal fracture Feb 26-May 27, 2018 16 Rest Sept 13-Sept 16, 2018 1 Rest Oct 19-Oct 21, 2018 1 Adductor problems Nov 21-Nov 27, 2018 1 Adductor problems Dec 3-Dec 22, 2018 4 Rest Jan 11-Jan 13, 2019 1 Metatarsal fracture Jan 24-Apr 19, 2019 18 Ruptured ankle ligament Jun 7-Aug 9, 2019 1 Fitness Aug 10- Sept 6, 2019 4 Hamstring injury Oct 14-Nov 20, 2019 6 Bruised rib Feb 3-Feb 16, 2020 4 Coronavirus Sept 2-Sept 11, 2020 1 Adductor problems Oct 28-Nov 19, 2020 4 Rest Dec 5-Dec 6, 2020 1 Ankle problems Dec 14-Jan 10, 2020-21 5 Adductor problems Feb 11-Mar 19, 2021 9 Fitness Aug 1-Aug 26, 2021 4 Adductor problems Oct 16-Oct 23, 2021 1 Ankle injury Nov 29-present, 2021-22 9 TOTAL 96

Table correct at time of writing on 20/01/2022

What is Neymar’s record at PSG?

Fresh from completing a stunning transfer from Camp Nou, Neymar made his bow for PSG against Guingamp on August 13, 2017.

He opened his goal account for new employers on debut, before bagging a brace in a meeting with Toulouse in his second outing.

Across 30 appearances in his first season, Neymar registered 28 goals in all competitions.

His output has dipped on an annual basis in the seasons since, with the target found on 23 occasions in 2018-19 and on 19 occasions the following year.

Neymar managed just 17 efforts last season and has three to his name from 14 outings in the current campaign.

PSG are in the fortunate position of not having to rely on their Brazilian superstar for inspiration, with Kylian Mbappe becoming a talismanic presence as he contract runs down.

Lionel Messi was also reunited with his former Barca team-mate in France during the summer of 2021, although the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is still searching for a spark in Paris.

Neymar will hope to help rekindle that, along with one of his own, and is looking to add to a trophy collection with PSG that already includes three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France triumphs and a couple of Coupe de la Ligue successes.