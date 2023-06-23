'I'm sure he will teach us a lot' - Neymar backing Carlo Ancelotti to be next Brazil boss

Neymar backs Carlo Ancelotti to be the next Brazil manager and is confident that the Italian will "teach" them a lot.

Ancelotti will continue with Real Madrid until 2024

Tipped to take charge of Brazil next summer

Neymar gives Italian his backing

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian manager has been linked with a move to Brazil but has insisted he wishes to “respect” his contract at Real Madrid which ends in 2024. However, he is then expected to make the move to South America, with CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues confident a deal has been agreed. Neymar has now given his verdict on the move and is confident Ancelotti will indeed become the next Brazil manager.

WHAT DID NEYMAR SAY?: "We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I am sure he will teach us a lot," the Brazilian forward told TV Band.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are already making preparations for Ancelotti's departure next season as they have reportedly lined up a replacement in Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, who has been impressive in his first season in the Bundesliga. The Spaniard's contract with the Bundesliga outfit ends in 2024 and it is likely that he would sign for the reigning Copa del Rey champions where he flourished as a player from 2009 to 2014.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti is expected to return to training with Real Madrid in July after the post-season break.